{{featured_button_text}}
Craig Barnett

Craig Barnett

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — A pickup belonging to a missing Jerome man has been found in Twin Falls County.

Craig Barnett, 48, was reported to the Jerome Police Department as missing on July 27, after leaving home on July 25 to go camping.

His teal 1977 Ford F-150 pickup was found by a rancher moving cows in a stand of fir and aspen trees in Sawtooth National Forest on Saturday afternoon.

Twin Falls County Sheriff deputies responded to the rancher's call and searched the nearby area, according to a press release. The Twin Falls County Search and Rescue members conducted an expanded search, but Barnett was not found.

"The case is still under investigation," said Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments