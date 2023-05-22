A Gooding County man — last seen near a Twin Falls RV park — has been reported missing.

Roger Driesel, 58, left a Gooding County home in a gray or silver SUV with unknown individuals on May 15, leaving behind personal items including his phone and wallet. He was reportedly seen in the Rock Creek RV Park area of Twin Falls on Thursday, where he carried on a conversation about his tattoos, police say.

Driesel is known to be a loud talker, and may show signs of dementia or PTSD.

If you have information of his whereabouts, contact the Gooding Police Department or SIRCOMM at 208-324-1911.