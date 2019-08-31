FILER — It was deceptively quiet at Shouse Arena on the first evening of the rodeo at the Twin Falls County Fair. Riders practiced their formations with their horses, and a water truck crept slowly, spraying down the dust while cows lay in pens behind the arena.
Lydia Miller, otherwise known as Miss Magic Valley Stampede, was an electric sight in her pink-collared top and sash, riding pants, cowgirl hat, full makeup and tight blonde curls. She has mastered the art of getting her hair and makeup done in 30 minutes, she says, but choosing her outfit is still difficult.
“I like to come up here before the show,” Miller said atop a platform overlooking the arena, showing the various tents and pens and equipment that play a part in a meticulously coordinated event. The rodeo is planned down to the minute, she said.
This is Miller’s third year as Miss Magic Valley Stampede. The 19-year-old is a barrel racer, and rodeo has been in her family for generations. Both her father and grandfather were bareback riders.
“By the time I got to high school,” she said, “I’d heard so many cool stories about it that I wanted to try it for myself.”
Miller is an ambassador. She’s the face of Magic Valley Stampede, greeting rodeo fans, helping kids during youth events, organizing visiting rodeo royalty, and she’s a part of the rodeo committee.
Her favorite events are Chicks N Chaps, a rodeo clinic for women, and the Remarkable Kids Rodeo, a special needs rodeo where she pairs up with a participant and walks them through barrel racing and lassoing.
“She’s amazing,” said Gretchen Clelland, chairman of the Chicks N Chaps committee. “It’s like magic. You ask her to do something and it just happens.”
Rodeo has taken Miller all over the Magic Valley, Treasure Valley and Wyoming. During fair season she spends most of her time behind the scenes when she’s not riding, often staying overnight at the fairgrounds in a room she describes as “like a hotel room, but different,” mostly for its smaller size.
Miller worked with animals throughout high school, showing both rabbits and longhorns. Her family is bringing their longhorns on show day.
She has worked with two horses during her career and now rides a horse named Maggie.
“I call her a squirrel because it’s like riding a squirrel,” Miller said. “She’ll be doing fine then suddenly get distracted by a piece of grass or something.”
Each horse has its own personality and working with them has taught Miller, an agribusiness major at the College of Southern Idaho, how to adapt and be ready for the unexpected.
“It’s hard when you’re waiting to start and you get, not nervous, because if you get nervous you transfer that energy to your horse,” Miller said. “But it’s trying to stay in the right mindset.”
A few hours before the rodeo, event organizers are busy bringing out benches and setting out paper plates while chefs ready the barbecues for the performers under the blue and red hospitality tent hidden in the rodeo backlot. Taking care of participants is what keeps people coming back, Miller said.
While every arena has something to offer, Miller admits she has a special place for Twin Falls County Fair.
“I just love a good hometown rodeo,” she said.
