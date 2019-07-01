{{featured_button_text}}
John Deere tractor

Damage is shown to the left rear wheel after a motorcycle struck this John Deere tractor in Carey on Saturday.

 COURTESY PHOTO

CAREY — A man died as the result of a collision with a tractor on Saturday.

Richard E. Fox, 54, Bagley, Minnesota, was riding a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Main Street when he hit the left rear tire of a 1969 John Deere tractor driven by Chance J. Molyneux, 22, Carey, according to Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash shortly after 3 p.m, Harkins said.

Molyneux was not injured. Fox was taken to Carey Airport in preparation for air transport when he was pronounced dead by Big Wood Fire and Rescue.

The incident remains under investigation.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments