Employees work to board up a hole left after a car crashed into the building Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Oasis Stop 'N Go on Addison Avenue East in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls police are still investigating what caused an elderly woman to crash a minivan into an Oasis Stop 'N Go on Tuesday.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash at Addison Avenue East and Eastland Drive North around 1 p.m. An elderly woman driving a Honda Odyssey crashed through the front windows of the convenience store, Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson said. No one inside the store was injured.

"The driver of the vehicle, I believe, was transported to St. Luke's Magic Valley due to age and as a precaution," Thueson said.

The police department had not concluded its investigation as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. However, the initial report came in that the woman had been driving when her flip-flop got tangled with the gas pedal and she was unable to stop. 

