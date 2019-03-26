TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls police are still investigating what caused an elderly woman to crash a minivan into an Oasis Stop 'N Go on Tuesday.
Police responded to the single-vehicle crash at Addison Avenue East and Eastland Drive North around 1 p.m. An elderly woman driving a Honda Odyssey crashed through the front windows of the convenience store, Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson said. No one inside the store was injured.
"The driver of the vehicle, I believe, was transported to St. Luke's Magic Valley due to age and as a precaution," Thueson said.
The police department had not concluded its investigation as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. However, the initial report came in that the woman had been driving when her flip-flop got tangled with the gas pedal and she was unable to stop.
