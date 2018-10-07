RUPERT — The Bureau of Reclamation has announced that public access to the Southside Canal headgates at Minidoka Dam will be restricted from Oct. 15 through Dec. 15 while canal headgate maintenance occurs.
During this period, anglers and recreationists can still access the dam immediately north and south of the headgates, outside the constructions zone perimeter. Also, public access to the Minidoka spillway area and Bishop’s Hole will not be impacted.
“We ask the public to respect signage and barriers while our crews perform replacement work on the canal headgates,” Upper Snake Field Office Manager Ryan Newman said in a statement. “This work will ensure regular water deliveries this spring.”
Reclamation will install four new supporting arms on the two radial gates that control irrigation water into Southside Canal from Lake Walcott, 12 miles northeast of Rupert. The installation will reduce the threat of future ice-loading incidents.
Reclamation is working closely with the Burley Irrigation District to ensure that irrigation water deliveries are not disrupted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.