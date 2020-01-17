{{featured_button_text}}
stock school bus
(Courtesy Freeimages.com)

RUPERT — Several schools remain closed Friday because of winter weather.

All Minidoka County School Districts are closed.

In the Cassia County School District, Almo, Albion, Raft River and Declo schools are closed because of high winds. Burley and Oakley schools will remain open.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments