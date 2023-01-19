 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minidoka schools superintendent submits resignation

James Ramsey

 COURTESY PHOTO

Minidoka County School District Superintendent James Ramsey has submitted his resignation.

Ramsey will leave the district at the end of June for personal reasons, Board Chair Bonnie Heins.

Ramsey was out of town could not be reached by the Times-News on Thursday.

He was hired by the board in July 2020, replacing former Superintendent Ken Cox, who retired.

The board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the District Service Center, 310 10th St., Rupert, to set a timeline for the search for  Ramsey's replacement.

Heins said the district will use Idaho School Boards Association criteria for the search.

The board plans to have a replacement in place soon after Ramsey’s departure.

