The Minidoka County School District has hired Spencer Larsen as its new superintendent.

Larsen is currently the superintendent at the Gooding County School District.

“The Gooding County School District has released him from his contract and he will start July 1,” siad Bonnie Heins, chair of the Minidoka County School District Board.

Heins said the board met on Tuesday and Larsen accepted the offer on Wednesday.

The school district does not currently have a bio on Larsen to release to the public.

According to Times-News reports, Larsen was hired as the Gooding County superintendent in 2016. Prior to that, he was principal and superintendent at an Arco-based school district.

Heins said the district received nine applications for the position, which was vacated by former superintendent James Ramsey in January. The board appointed former trustee Rick Parker to serve as interim superintendent as the board searched for a permanent replacement.

Heins said the board narrowed the applicant field to three before making its final selection.