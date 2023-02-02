The Minidoka County School District’s Board of Trustees announced Thursday that Trustee Rick Parker was appointed as interim superintendent starting immediately.

His biggest advantage as interim superintendent, Parker said Thursday in a Times-News phone interview, is that he knows the people in the district, knows the community and he knows education.

"My heart is with the school district," he said. "I graduated from here and my kids graduated from here."

The appointment was made after a separation agreement was reached with former Superintendent James Ramsey, according to a district press release.

The district reached an agreement with Ramsey so he can pursue other options, the release said.

Parker was a school board trustee representing Zone 3 until he was appointed as interim superintendent.

He holds a doctorate from Iowa State University in animal physiology and has done post-doctoral studies at the University of Albert and the University of Wyoming. He teaches classes as an affiliate faculty member with the College of Southern Idaho, although he is retired. He has written numerous training manuals and textbooks, curriculum development and journal articles, along with performing peer-review editing.

“He is an amazing man and offered to fill the position,” Board Chair Bonnie Heins told the Times-News in a phone call.

Ramsey announced his resignation last month and planned to leave the district for personal reasons at the end of June.

The board will appoint a person to fill Parker’s seat in Zone 3.

The board is using the Idaho State School Board Association’s superintendent search process, which includes a community survey available on the district’s website, Heins said. The board intends to have a new superintendent hired by July 1.

Parker said he does not intend to apply for the superintendent position.

"I'm older and I've had my time," Parker said.