Minidoka prosecutor turns animal cruelty allegations over to law enforcement

RUPERT — The county prosecutor’s office has turned over a request to law enforcement for an investigation into "dead and dying calves" reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this year.

The animal-rights organization People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) asked Minidoka County Prosecutor Lance Stevenson in a Dec. 5 letter to file charges against Ida Meats LLC in Rupert and others involved.

Ida Meats produces veal and other meats.

According to the letter, signed by Colin Henstock, PETA investigations project manager, "...a total of 251 calves hauled to the facility died during transport or arrived in such poor physical condition that they had to be killed prior to slaughter."

The dead and dying calves in PETA's letter were documented in USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) reports for Ida Meats dated from Jan. 3 through June 20.

The reports also chronicle instances where an inspector found calves dead, or near death, after being deprived of water and in an instance where a worker pulled a crying calf out of a pile of dead animals by its ears.

No violations or penalties, however, were filed in regard to the reports, and the names of the persons, transport company and the origin of the calves are redacted.

Ida Meats has been in business since last year, according to a document filed by the company with the Idaho Secretary of State's Office on Dec. 29, 2021. The document lists Todd Wadsworth as the registered agent and both Wadsworth and Allan Ward as governors.

Allan Ward is also the CEO of Ida-Beef in Burley, which has received four federal humane slaughter inspection violations. The business was temporarily suspended in 2021 for three mishandled slaughters and received a fourth violation after a botched stun of a cow in Dec. 2021. According to FSIS reports, Ida-Beef has not received violations since the Dec. 2021 incident.

PETA, an organization that promotes the reduction of animal suffering in slaughterhouses through veganism, called for a criminal investigation against Ida-Beef in 2019, "on behalf of the animals who suffered at this facility and compassionate members of the public," said Daphna Nachminovitch, PETA senior vice president of cruelty investigations.

When FSIS violations occur, penalties can include the temporary suspension of operations to the withdrawal of the company’s grant inspection, which is required for the company to operate.

Prosecutor Stevenson forwarded his request for an investigation to both the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office and the Rupert Police Department but has not heard back from either.

It’s difficult to prove who is actually responsible for committing crimes of this nature, he said.

“You can only criminally charge an individual," Stevenson told the Times-News. "You can’t criminally charge a business.

“You have to charge the person who actually commits the act. And it has to be willful.”

PETA's letter is posted on the group's website at https://www.peta.org/media/news-releases/scores-of-calves-dead-on-arrival-at-ida-meats-peta-seeks-criminal-probe/.