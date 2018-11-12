Try 1 month for 99¢

RUPERT — Minidoka Memorial Hospital will hold an active shooter drill Tuesday morning, in partnership with South Central Public Health District and Minidoka County emergency services. The drill is designed to enhance hospital and county preparedness and foster participants’ awareness of available resources in the event of an active shooter.

In order to address any potential calls from the public or media about an increased law enforcement presence, the hospital is providing this notice to appropriate staff and local media.

During this time, be aware that Minidoka Memorial Hospital will continue providing patient care, making sure services are not disrupted.

For questions or concerns regarding the drill, call Kim Vega at 208-436-8155 or email klvega@minidokamemorial.com or call Eric Gochnour at 208-436-8124 or email ericg@minidokamemorial.com.

