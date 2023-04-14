Minidoka Memorial Hospital will open an outpatient Imaging Center with an Orthopedic Clinic next door at the Rivergate Crossing plaza in north Burley.

By the beginning of next year, patients will be able to receive MRIs, CTs, Dexa scans, ultrasounds, mammograms and x-rays, according to a hospital press release.

Dr. Gilbert Crane will relocate his office next to the Imaging Center and he will continue to provide the same quality orthopedic services that he has delivered for more than 25 years.

The Imaging Center has wider hallways, open reception and waiting space, automatic doors, natural lighting and a private area for women seeking mammography services.

The hospital has ordered new state-of-the-art imaging equipment and the center will be furnished for cleanliness and comfort.

An open house will be scheduled when the space is finished.