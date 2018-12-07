RUPERT — The Minidoka Health Care Foundation recently presented a $200,000 check to Minidoka Memorial Hospital for the purchase of a new ambulance.
The mission of the Minidoka Health Care Foundation is to solicit, receive and be responsible for gifts given to support and enhance health-related causes in Minidoka County. The foundation raises funds through planned giving, the annual Caring & Sharing Tree Festival, the annual Minidoka Memorial Hospital Golf Tournament, the Employee Hospital Campaign as well as the Angels Among Us program and generous individual donations.
The Minidoka Health Care Foundation has funded many health-related causes in Minidoka County such as the Mini-Cassia Child Protection Team, Magic Valley Humanitarian Center, the Pet Therapy project, the Rupert Police Department, Minico High School athletics, Wee Links, the YMCA, the Minidoka Senior Center and the MIA/POW program — to name a few.
The foundation also grants $4,000 annually in scholarships to students pursuing an education in health care. The Minidoka Health Care Foundation is extremely thankful for the continued support from the Mini-Cassia area.
