RUPERT — The Minidoka Irrigation District will close its North Side Canal delivery gates on Tuesday, essentially ending the irrigation season. All district water users need to finish watering prior to this date and remove personal property for the district’s right of way as crews prepare for fall maintenance projects.
For more information, call 208-436-3188.
