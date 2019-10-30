{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — The Minidoka Irrigation District Board of Directors has announced that the district will hold an election for director of Division No. 4 as two qualified candidates have been nominated for that office. The election will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the West End Fire Hall, 152 S. 600 W., Paul; Acequia Elementary, 360 N. 350 E., Acequia; and the district’s office, 98 W. 50 S., Rupert.

Only one qualified candidate has been nominated for the office of director of Division No. 5. As it is after the expiration date of Sept. 26 for filing written nominations for the office of director, the district will not hold an election for that director’s term beginning Jan. 1. At the regular meeting held Oct. 8, Brent Smith was declared by the board as elected for the three-year term as director of Division No. 5.

