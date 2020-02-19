Scott and Yelena Truax browse the different displays Thursday at the visitor center at the Minidoka National Historic Site north of Eden. The National Park Service will hold a grand opening for its newly renovated visitor center on Saturday.
HUNT — Just months after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which authorized the mass incarceration of Japanese Americans at so-called relocation camps across the nation.
Wednesday marks the 78th anniversary of Roosevelt’s order to calm the nation’s fear of Japanese residents after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, catapulting the country into World War II.
Thousands of American citizens and resident aliens from Japan were imprisoned between Aug. 10, 1942, and Oct. 28, 1945, at a 33,000-acre camp in Jerome County about 7 miles north of Eden.
“After the attack on Pearl Harbor, panicked people believed every Japanese person could be a potential spy, ready and willing to assist in an invasion that was expected at any moment,” the park service says on its Minidoka website. “Many political leaders, army officers, newspaper reporters, and ordinary people came to believe that everyone of Japanese ancestry, including American citizens, needed to be removed from the West Coast.”
Most of the 600 buildings used to house the prisoners were nearly immediately dismantled and removed from the site at the end of the war. Much of the land was given to veterans returning from the war.
The site of the Minidoka War Relocation Camp, now a national historic site, is operated by the National Park Service. The park service will hold a grand opening for the site’s newly renovated visitor center from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Tarpaper barracks in a dusty desert
Some 120,000 people of Japanese descent on the West Coast — from Los Angeles to Alaska — were removed from their homes. At some time during the war, up to 13,000 were housed at Idaho’s internment camp located miles from anywhere.
Some say the action protected the internees from the anti-Japanese wartime hysteria that had swept the nation after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Others say the action was a national travesty.
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Visitors come to the camp every year to understand how the incarcerated must have felt in the isolated camp.
Seattle native Mira Nakashima was an infant when she and her family were ripped from their home in 1942 and sent to what was then called the Minidoka Relocation Camp.
Nakashima returned in July for the camp’s annual pilgrimage.
“‘Wounds healed over and left no scars,’” Nakashima said her father told her when she was old enough to understand what happened at Minidoka. Her story is one of the thousands of memories from the camp waiting to be told.
Hundreds of Hunt Camp survivors and their descendants gather at the site each summer to seek answers and find peace.
Minidoka National Historic Site visitor center
Minidoka National Historic Site visitor center
Minidoka National Historic Site visitor center
Minidoka National Historic Site visitor center
Minidoka National Historic Site visitor center
Minidoka National Historic Site visitor center
Minidoka National Historic Site visitor center
Minidoka National Historic Site visitor center
Minidoka National Historic Site visitor center
Minidoka National Historic Site visitor center
Minidoka National Historic Site visitor center
Minidoka National Historic Site visitor center
Gallery: Survivors, relatives and friends of the Minidoka Interment Camp tour the grounds July 8, 2017.
1 of 13
JOY PRUITT.FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Hunt Camp survivor, Paul Tomita of Bellvue, Washington shares memories about the original fence that was built during his internment there, July 8, 2017.
Minidoka Camp survivor, Kay Fukuma of Kirkland, Washington was 15 years old when he was interred with his family. He drove a truck from Shoshone to supply the camp with coal, later he transported people to and from jobs outside of the camp. July 8, 2017.
Lauren Curry, of Palo Alto, California holds a fan with a replica of the notice served to personso of Japanese ancestry in 1942. Her grandfather, Nibs Sakamoto, of Bellview, Washington was also in attendance. July 8, 2017.
Minidoka Internment Camp survivor Junji Yukawa, of Seattle, Washington, looks into the remains of the Hunt Camp’s root cellar in July 2017. Yukawa was 14 years old when he was interred there with his family after first being interred at Manzanar, California.
Survivors, relatives and friends of the Minidoka Interment Camp tour the grounds July 8, 2017.
1 of 13
JOY PRUITT.FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Hunt Camp survivor, Paul Tomita of Bellvue, Washington shares memories about the original fence that was built during his internment there, July 8, 2017.
JOY PRUITT.FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
According to Minidoka Pilgrimage organizer Stephen Kitajo of Auburn, Washington said 320 registered participants were expected at the event on July 8, 2017.
JOY PRUITT.FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Minidoka Pilgrimage tourist looks at the replica fence at Hunt Camp. The fan in her backpack is a duplicate of the notice all persons of Japanese ancestry were served in 1942.
JOY PRUITT.FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Albert Ong, of Seabrook, TX shares her memories of being interred at Hunt Camp on July 8, 2017.
JOY PRUITT.FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Fujiko Gardner, of Lakewood, Washington shares memories of her time interned at Hunt Camp. She was 10 years old. July 8, 2017.
JOY PRUITT.FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
A Minidoka Pilgrimage tour group walks along a replica of the first fence built at Hunt Camp on July 8, 2017
JOY PRUITT.FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Minidoka Camp survivor, Kay Fukuma of Kirkland, Washington was 15 years old when he was interred with his family. He drove a truck from Shoshone to supply the camp with coal, later he transported people to and from jobs outside of the camp. July 8, 2017.
JOY PRUITT.FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Stephanie Ikeda of Seattle, Washington, volunteers at the Minidoka Pilgrimage on July 8, 2017.
JOY PRUITT.FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Minidoka survivor Haruko Hiromura of Washington, shares stories of her internment at Hunt Camp. She was 17 years old.
JOY PRUITT.FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Lauren Curry, of Palo Alto, California holds a fan with a replica of the notice served to personso of Japanese ancestry in 1942. Her grandfather, Nibs Sakamoto, of Bellview, Washington was also in attendance. July 8, 2017.
JOY PRUITT.FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Survivors, relatives and friends of the Minidoka Internment Camp participate in a tour on July 8, 2017.
JOY PRUITT.FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Nibs Sakamoto of Bellview, Washington was 12 years old when he was interred with his family. July 8, 2017
JOY PRUITT, FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Minidoka Internment Camp survivor Junji Yukawa, of Seattle, Washington, looks into the remains of the Hunt Camp’s root cellar in July 2017. Yukawa was 14 years old when he was interred there with his family after first being interred at Manzanar, California.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.