Minidoka Healthcare Foundation donates $6,665 to schools for medical supplies

RUPERT — The Minidoka Healthcare Foundation donated $6,665 to Minidoka school nurses for medical supplies and equipment for the schools.
The money will allow the nurses to evaluate, examine and treat students and faculty more effectively. The money will also help the nurses provide emergency preparedness, better tourniquet training, and purchase needed supplies.
The nurses have an annual budget of $1,000 to buy health-related items for all the district’s schools and will ensure the schools have the necessary items to provide proper care.