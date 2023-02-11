Minidoka County, along with the cities of Rupert and Paul, are working together on a new comprehensive plan.

The phased project will guide the entities toward desirable growth patterns after listening to the suggestions and concerns of businesses, residents, nonprofit organizations and public agencies.

The county is paying for the plan at an expected cost of $140,000 to $150,000, Minidoka County Commissioner Jared Orton said, and the county has hired J-U-B Engineers to oversee the project.

Orton is serving on the plan’s steering committee. The committee will soon form advisory groups for each city and the county to go into the respective communities to gather ideas and comments, he said.

“We are really focused on getting good community involvement,” Orton said.

Idaho law requires cities and counties to maintain a current plan that includes a future land use map that considers trends, desirable goals and objectives, previous and existing conditions and future situations.

The Minidoka plan will include all properties in the county with the exception of the cities of Burley and Heyburn and their impact zones.

Heyburn recently completed a new comprehensive plan.

Paul Mayor Bob Dempsay, who is also on the comprehensive plan steering committee, said Paul prepared its last plan at a cost of $30,000.

“It behooved us to go in on this,” Dempsay said. “It was definitely a cost savings for us.”

The first phase of the process, which is plan initiation, runs through the end of February. The second phase, plan evaluation, runs from March through May. The third phase, plan analysis, runs from June to August. The fourth phase, plan development, runs from September through January 2024 and the fifth phase, plan adoption, will be from February through April 2024.

Idaho law requires that zoning districts, zone changes, zoning ordinances and special permits are all in accordance with the adopted comprehensive plan.

Changes to the zoning ordinances and map will not occur during the comprehensive planning process but they may occur after the new plan is adopted.

To ask questions or provide comments, contact Rebecca Coulter, at rcoulter@jub.com or call 208-908-8110.

Visit Minidoka County’s website for plan updates.