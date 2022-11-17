Minidoka County man faces rape, lewd conduct charges

RUPERT — A Minidoka County man is accused of multiple counts of rape and lewd conduct with a minor that police say occurred from 2014 to 2019.

Melquiades Guevara, 67, is charged with four counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 years old and two counts of rape of a person under 16. The victim was 6 years old when the incidents began, court records say.

The case was filed Oct. 17.

Guevara waived his preliminary hearing and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in District Court.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond. A motion for a real property equity bond was filed Monday by Guevara’s attorney, Dan Taylor of Blackfoot.

The motion seeks to use a house in Rupert owned by the defendant as collateral for the bond. A judge has not ruled on the motion.