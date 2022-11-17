 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Minidoka County man faces rape, lewd conduct charges

  • 0

RUPERT — A Minidoka County man is accused of multiple counts of rape and lewd conduct with a minor that police say occurred from 2014 to 2019.

Melquiades Guevara, 67, is charged with four counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 years old and two counts of rape of a person under 16. The victim was 6 years old when the incidents began, court records say.

The case was filed Oct. 17.

Guevara waived his preliminary hearing and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in District Court.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond. A motion for a real property equity bond was filed Monday by Guevara’s attorney, Dan Taylor of Blackfoot.

The motion seeks to use a house in Rupert owned by the defendant as collateral for the bond. A judge has not ruled on the motion.

Guevara

Guevara
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Diane Kuhn, 71, of Twin Falls died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are under the care of Park…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Are people really being more rude lately?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News