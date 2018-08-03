Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RUPERT — Minidoka County School District will hold Child Find on Aug. 17 at the Minidoka Preschool Center in the District Service Center, 310 10th St., Rupert.

Preschool Child Find is a free screening for children ages 3 to 5 years old. The screening includes: speech and language, physical health, gross and fine motor skills, self-help abilities, social and pre-academic skills, vision and hearing.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

The district says it’s important to identify children with delays early so they will have time to build skills they will need to be successful in kindergarten.

Appointments may be made by calling 208-436-4727.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments