Minidoka commissioners go on record opposing the Lava Ridge Wind Project

RUPERT — Citing concerns that a large-scale wind energy project proposed for public lands would have a negative impact on their rural county, the Minidoka County Commission passed a resolution on Monday in opposition to the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project.

“The Board of County Commissioners believes this project would disturb the rural character of Minidoka County and does not support the Lava Ridge Wind Project,” the resolution said.

The Lava Ridge Wind Project is a project of LS Power, a New York-based private equity and energy company, and their local subsidiary Magic Valley Energy. LS Power has requested a permit from the Bureau of Land Management to place approximately 400 wind turbines on public lands in Lincoln, Jerome, and Minidoka County.

In the resolution the commission asked the BLM to conduct a thorough analysis of the effects this proposed project would have on the quality of life in Minidoka County, citing the following concerns:

Sound pollution

Visual intrusion

Damage to Native American and historical sites

Effects on wildlife including eagles and other protected species

Groundwater withdrawals

Interference with grazing rights

Pressure the project would place on goods and services in Minidoka County

The project, if approved, would double the amount of wind energy produced in Idaho.