Minidoka, Cassia move from high to moderate level of COVID-19 risk

TWIN FALLS — Three Magic Valley counties moved to lower levels of COVID-19 risk in the second community risk assessment from the health district.
Minidoka and Cassia counties moved from the high-risk, or orange, level to the moderate risk level, where Twin Falls, Jerome and Gooding counties remain.
Lincoln County moved from the moderate category to the minimal risk category, where Blaine and Camas counties sit.
The update is from the South Central Public Health District's community risk assessment for each county in the Magic Valley. The assessment is issued every two weeks and uses total case numbers, positivity rates and hospital capacity, and other qualitative measures, to determine the severity of the outbreak in each county. The plan was approved by the district’s health board after Gov. Brad Little moved much of the authority for responding to the virus to local jurisdictions.
The risk levels are applied to counties specifically, though many area school districts are looking to the plan to decide how to reopen this fall.
Each risk level outlines degrees of restrictions meant to limit the spread of the virus, including mask requirements, business closures and stay-home orders. Whether local officials ultimately follow the plan is unclear as it emphasizes they “may” implement some or all of the measures.
Minidoka County now has an average of 1.73 positive cases per 10,000 people. Two weeks ago, the county was at 4.13 positive cases per 10,000 people. Cassia County has an average of 1.58 positive cases per 10,000 people. It was previously at 3.38 cases per 10,000 people.
Lincoln County is at 0.93 positive cases per 10,000, while it previously was at 1.22.
The vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River said earlier this week that recent numbers are "pretty encouraging," but warned that things could change with students returning to school and thousands of people expected at the Twin Falls County Fair next week.
