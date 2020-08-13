Minidoka, Cassia at high risk due to COVID

“It is important to note that local elected officials have the authority to implement their own measures, which may be more or less restrictive than those included in this plan, to do what they deem necessary to protect the health of the residents they serve,” the plan says.

Minidoka County is listed as high-risk with 4.13 positive cases per 10,000 people. Cassia County is also high risk with 3.38 cases per 10,000 people.

Twin Falls County is at moderate risk despite its 2.67 positive cases per 10,000 people — the threshold for high risk is between 2.5 and 5 cases per 10,000 people. The assessment says 183 new positive cases at Twin Falls County Jail is the cause for the high cases total.

“New cases number for Twin Falls is inflated because of a controlled outbreak within the county jail,” the document says. “This outbreak does not contribute to the emergency circumstances category because it is controlled.”

Similarly, Jerome County is at moderate risk with 2.59 positive cases per 10,000 people. The assessment does not say why the county is considered moderate risk despite meeting the high risk threshold for cases.

Lincoln County (1.22) and Gooding County (2.22) are both considered moderate risk.