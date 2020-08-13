Minidoka, Cassia at high risk due to COVID

TWIN FALLS — Health officials consider Minidoka and Cassia counties to be at high-risk for COVID-19.
South Central Public Health District released on Thursday its community risk assessment for each county in the Magic Valley. The assessment uses total case numbers, positivity rates and hospital capacity, as well as other qualitative measures, to determine the severity of the outbreak in each county. The plan was approved last week by the district’s health board after Gov. Brad Little moved much of the authority for responding to the virus to local jurisdictions.
The risk levels are applied to counties specifically, though many area school districts are looking to the plan to decide how to reopen this fall.
Each risk level outlines degrees of restrictions meant to limit the spread of the virus, including mask requirements, business closures and stay-home orders. Whether local officials ultimately follow the plan is unclear as it emphasizes they “may” implement some or all of the measures.
“It is important to note that local elected officials have the authority to implement their own measures, which may be more or less restrictive than those included in this plan, to do what they deem necessary to protect the health of the residents they serve,” the plan says.
Minidoka County is listed as high-risk with 4.13 positive cases per 10,000 people. Cassia County is also high risk with 3.38 cases per 10,000 people.
Twin Falls County is at moderate risk despite its 2.67 positive cases per 10,000 people — the threshold for high risk is between 2.5 and 5 cases per 10,000 people. The assessment says 183 new positive cases at Twin Falls County Jail is the cause for the high cases total.
“New cases number for Twin Falls is inflated because of a controlled outbreak within the county jail,” the document says. “This outbreak does not contribute to the emergency circumstances category because it is controlled.”
Similarly, Jerome County is at moderate risk with 2.59 positive cases per 10,000 people. The assessment does not say why the county is considered moderate risk despite meeting the high risk threshold for cases.
Lincoln County (1.22) and Gooding County (2.22) are both considered moderate risk.
Camas County (0) and Blaine County (0.43) are both considered minimal risk.
As a whole, the health district meets the high-risk threshold for positivity rate at 12.09%. The rate comes from Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, which does not list rates for individual counties.
All counties are at normal hospital capacity, according to the assessment.
