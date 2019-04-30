HEYBURN — The Bureau of Reclamation has announced that the Minidoka boat ramp construction project, below Minidoka Dam, is now complete. The ramp and the surrounding area will re-open to the public Wednesday, including all boater and angler traffic.
The area has been under construction since Oct. 2. In addition to replacing the boat ramp, the finished work includes an accessible walking path, a new telescope for wildlife viewing and an improved parking area.
Minidoka Dam is part of the Minidoka Project and was constructed between 1904 and 1906. Minidoka Powerplant and Dam is a combined diversion, storage and power structure located south of Minidoka.
