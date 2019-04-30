{{featured_button_text}}
Boat Ramp Below Minidoka Dam is Unsafe, Officials Say

The Bureau of Reclamation has closed off to the public the boat ramp below the Minidoka Dam.

 ERIC QUITUGUA

HEYBURN — The Bureau of Reclamation has announced that the Minidoka boat ramp construction project, below Minidoka Dam, is now complete. The ramp and the surrounding area will re-open to the public Wednesday, including all boater and angler traffic.

The area has been under construction since Oct. 2. In addition to replacing the boat ramp, the finished work includes an accessible walking path, a new telescope for wildlife viewing and an improved parking area.

Minidoka Dam is part of the Minidoka Project and was constructed between 1904 and 1906. Minidoka Powerplant and Dam is a combined diversion, storage and power structure located south of Minidoka.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments