RUPERT — The Bureau of Reclamation has announced that a boat ramp construction project below the Minidoka Dam will run from Oct. 2 to about Dec. 20.
The ramp and the surrounding area will be closed to the public, including all boater and angler traffic.
“Our contractors have a short window after irrigation season to replace the boat ramp while the water level is down,” Upper Snake Field Office Natural Resources Manager Michael Hilliard said in a statement. “The goal is to replace the entire boat ramp and reconstruct the parking area before the water level rises in January.”
The bureau asks the public to respect all signage and barriers during the construction period.
