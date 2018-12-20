RUPERT — Nancy Perez Medina kissed the top of her new puppy’s head and snugly tucked her into the front of her jacket as she stood at the counter at the Minidoka County animal shelter and filled out the dog’s adoption paperwork.
Perez Medina, of Twin Falls, saw the puppy’s photo on the shelter’s Facebook page and drove to Rupert to adopt her.
The pup was one of about 600 dogs that went through the shelter’s doors in 2018.
In the past 10 years, the facility, which operates under the eye of the Minidoka County Joint Powers agreement and is headed by the city of Rupert, has evolved from an almost exclusive kill facility that put down 330 dogs in 2008 to a shelter that adopts out or finds the owners of 99 percent of the dogs that come through the doors.
“When we send staff to conferences and they tell people we have a less than 1 percent euthanasia rate, everyone gasps,” Kelly Anthon, Rupert administrator said. “We have a remarkable success story. But it is one that takes constant tending.”
In 2011, the animal control facility, which was located at a run-down building in Paul at the time, was on the brink of dissolving and was on a course to run out of money before the end of the year.
In 2012 the management of the facility shifted from Minidoka County to the city of Rupert, which relocated the facility to a nicer building at the city’s wastewater site.
One thing that hasn’t changed much is the amount of money animal control receives, Anthon said.
Rupert, Paul, Acequia, Heyburn and Minidoka and the county combined chip in $73,468 yearly. The shelter also receives revenues from adoptions and donations but those funds tend to vary from year to year.
Heyburn was originally part of the joint powers agreement but pulled funding in 2004 to go on its own. It rejoined two years ago, Anthon said, but on a limited basis. Heyburn has its own animal control officer and uses the joint facility to house the dogs.
“The shelter now is better than anything we’ve ever had,” Anthon said.
Kent McClellan, who represents the county on the joint powers board, said one challenge at the facility now is complaints from neighbors about noise.
Anthon said they are continuing to work on the problem and put up berms and soundproof windows when they moved to the new facility.
Paul resident Diane Gellings, 64, who died in June 2017, left the bulk of her estate to the animal shelter.
A trust was set up to oversee the $300,000 donation, overseen by three trustees, Jeff McEwen, Jim Bowers and Maureen Newton, who are not on the animal control board.
None of the trust money has been spent so far, McClellan said.
Anthon said they will be requesting $30,000 from the trust to pay for fencing for outdoor pens, which will allow staff to clean pens more quickly and hopefully reduce noise and for temporary staff due to an employee’s illness.
Anthon said they want to spend the bulk of the donation for facility improvements.
“The donation was generous and meaningful,” Anthon said. “It’s a game-changer donation and we do not want to spend it unwisely.”
