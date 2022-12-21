Minico, Kimberly and Shoshone set early pace in District 4 conferences

The girls basketball season swung into full gear over the past few weeks with exciting matchups and a couple upsets along the way.

Now it all stops for the Christmas break.

What have we learned? Here's how the conferences around District 4 look so far:

4A Great Basin

The amazing talent within this conference has kept the standings close near the halfway point of the season.

Minico (7-2 overall, 5-0 conference) has gained an early footing — led by CJ Latta, who, most recently, tallied 25 points against Jerome. The Spartans average 57.1 points per game. The next conference game is on the road, against Burley at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. Minico won the teams' first matchup by 29 points on Nov. 22.

Jerome (9-5, 4-2) hits 46.1 points per game and sits second to the Spartans. Katie Larsen and Emma Allen are often the key shooters for the Tigers. Jerome's losses so far are against Minico and Twin Falls. A rematch against the Bruins looms on Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge, Twin Falls, and Mountain Home sit in the middle of the standings at 3-3. That closeness has the potential to create an exciting dynamic in the second half and illustrates a competitive nature for each team.

Burley (2-8, 1-4) and Wood River (0-9, 0-4) round out the standings.

3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference

Kimberly (10-3, 2-1) has been a mostly dominant force in the early going, averaging 49 points per game, led by Mekell Wright and Kelsey Stanger. Kimberly topped tough teams throughout the schedule, including Canyon Ridge twice.

But, Filer (7-7, 3-0) has stepped forward and presented itself as a viable contender, dealing the Bulldogs their lone conference setback behind 25 points from Josalyn Bailey. The Wildcats total 47.3 points per game and hold first place.

Kimberly will travel to Filer for a rematch at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17.

Buhl (5-6, 1-2) is off the pace, fronted by Meghan Montgomery and Justine Payne.

Gooding (3-6, 0-3) is averaging 36.7 points per game. Fallon Millican hit for 19 points in a 48-39 victory against Declo on Dec. 20.

2A Canyon Conference

Declo (7-6, 1-0) is leading the conference, averaging 41.2 points a game. Lilly Mallory, Brynn Silcock and Aspen Peterson have been the team's key scorers so far.

Declo rolled past Wendell, 65-44, in the teams' first matchup. They will meet again in Declo at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17.

Wendell (0-1, 2-9), led by Madi Myers, is at 35.5 points per game.

1AD1 Snake River Conference

The competition has been tough.

Shoshone (10-1, 2-0) is the only team with a double-digit win total, with Karlie Chapman and Justice Kelly leading an offense that's averaging 40.9 points a game. The Indians, who trumped Lighthouse Christian in their most recent game, travel to Raft River at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5.

Carey (8-1, 2-0), Oakley (8-2, 2-0), and Murtaugh (8-3, 1-0) are firmly in the mix for first place. The Red Devils hold the highest points per game average (51.6), led by Adyson Stanger, Ashlee Stanger and Camila Rojas.

Raft River (6-3, 1-1), which made an appearance in the championships last season, is next at 50.7 points per game.

The remaining conference standings, in order:

Lighthouse Christian (5-4, 0-1)

Glenns Ferry (5-6, 0-1)

Hansen (2-8, 0-2)

Castleford (2-8, 0-2)

Valley (1-9, 0-2)

1AD2 Sawtooth Conference

Dietrich (8-2) has pulled to an early lead in the conference with Hailey Astle, Saige Hubert and Jessika Power leading the charge.

Power recently had a double-double, 13 points and 11 rebounds, against Lighthouse Christian.

Richfield (6-5), Hagerman (4-9) and Camas County (0-7) trail in the standings. None of the teams have played a conference game, creating the possibility of some intrigue in the final weeks.

Hagerman travels to Dietrich on Jan. 10 for a 6 p.m. game.