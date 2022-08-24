Mini cheer camp set at Gooding High

GOODING — High school cheerleaders and coaches will teach cheers and a dance at the GHS Mini Cheer Camp September 12-14.

The camp will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. each day, and is for boys and girls from kindergarten through eighth grade. Cost is $30, and $20 each for additional siblings.

The dance that campers will learn will be performed Sept. 15 during halftime of a Gooding High School football game.

Snacks will be provided at the camp and goody bags will be given to those that register prior to Sept. 9. A waiver must be signed.

Contact Coach Chelsea Lee at chelsea.lee@goodingschools.org for more information.