Mini cheer camp set at Gooding High

Gooding takes on Jerome in season opener

Gooding cheerleaders perform stunts for the fans Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, during the season opener game against Jerome at Gooding High School in Gooding.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

GOODING — High school cheerleaders and coaches will teach cheers and a dance at the GHS Mini Cheer Camp September 12-14.

The camp will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. each day, and is for boys and girls from kindergarten through eighth grade. Cost is $30, and $20 each for additional siblings.

The dance that campers will learn will be performed Sept. 15 during halftime of a Gooding High School football game.

Snacks will be provided at the camp and goody bags will be given to those that register prior to Sept. 9. A waiver must be signed.

Contact Coach Chelsea Lee at chelsea.lee@goodingschools.org for more information.

