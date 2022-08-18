Mini-Cassia's 38th Hunger CROP Walk set Sept. 10

HEYBURN — Mini-Cassia’s 38th annual CROP Hunger Walk will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Riverside Park.

Registration will start at 10:15 a.m. near the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce.

Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty (CROP) is an interdenominational organization with 20 different churches and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stakes that participate.

One-quarter of the donations stay in Mini-Cassia.

The local recipients this year will be Hope Community Food Pantry in Paul, Open Hearts Food Pantry in Rupert, Community Food Share in Burley along with the Minidoka County Senior Center and the Burley Senior Center.

The remainder of donations will go to national and international hunger and disaster relief.

All ages are encouraged to participate.

The theme of the walk is “We walk because they walk” referring to people who have to walk for miles to get water, education and health care for their families.

For more information or sponsor envelopes, call Colleen Parkin, 208-431-0569, or Barbara Ward, 208-670-3305. To donate online go to https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2022/event/burleyid.