HEYBURN — A group of Mini-Cassia residents are on a quest to raise $150,000 to transform the run-down Heyburn tennis courts into a new outdoor pickleball complex.
The Snake River Pickleball Club, which has formed a fundraising committee, wants to build the new complex at Central Park.
“The tennis courts are in disrepair and need to be torn out,” pickleball player and Heyburn resident DeAnn Campbell said.
The committee hopes to have the money by next spring.
The only courts available in the area are indoor courts at the Oregon Trail Recreation Center and at some churches.
“What I love about pickleball is it is great exercise,” club member Tracy Haskin said. “I don’t like to pay for an exercise class when I hate every minute of it. Also, when you play pickleball you meet so many new people of all ages and backgrounds. There’s a real social aspect to it.”
The club has members from around Mini-Cassia that have to travel to Twin Falls to play on weekends or evenings.
“We all thought Heyburn would be a good central location for the outdoor complex,” Campbell said.
Within the next couple of weeks the group will have submitted six grant proposals. It is also contacting businesses to ask for support.
The complex will continue to be owned by the city of Heyburn.
Because the pickleball courts are smaller than tennis courts, six pickleball courts will fit in the space. They will be built with post-tensioned concrete with a rubberized surface.
“There will be permanent lines and nets that will be available to the community at all times,” Campbell said. “The only things people will need to bring are their tennis shoes, paddles and balls.”
Because a pickleball moves more slowly than a tennis ball, the game is fun for people of ages to play, she said.
The paddles range in cost from $10 to $100 depending on the level of competition.
The club plays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the rec center on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and occasionally on Sunday afternoons.
All levels of players are welcome to come. There is no cost and loaner paddles and balls are available. The only equipment requirement is a pair of tennis shoes.
“It’s quite easy to learn and we love to have new people come,” Campbell said.
