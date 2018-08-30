RUPERT— The Mini-Cassia Veterans Service Office will hold a Suicide Awareness Expo for veterans and other community members.
The expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at its office at 625 Fremont Ave., Rupert.
“This is the first expo of its kind to be held in this area,” veterans service officer Chuck Driscoll said. “Suicide is not just a veterans problem, it is a community problem, and it doesn’t matter who is in need, we need to get the word out that there is help. This is a serious thing that we are talking about.”
The Mobile Vet Center, a 40-foot-long RV that offers rural community-based psychological counseling to veterans, will be at the expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there will be materials on suicide prevention.
The Mini-Cassia Chapter of the Suicide Prevention Action Network will also provide information to the general public.
“This is personal for me,” Driscoll said,” I’ve had some family members commit suicide and it really tugs at my heart that we missed it or was powerless to do anything about it.”
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said in June in its National Suicide Data Report the average number of veterans who die by suicide is 20 per day, and the suicide rate is increasing faster for veterans who have not recently used VA health care.
Driscoll said the transition back to civilian life for service members returning from deployment is much more rapid than it was in previous decades.
“Every vet has feelings inside when they come back and they don’t always have the opportunity to talk about them,” Driscoll said.
When a veteran calls the VA office one of the first questions they are asked is if they are feeling suicidal.
“But veterans and their families don’t always know what is available so this is a good way to get the word out,” Driscoll said.
Veteran Larry Cottom of Rupert had a close friend who committed suicide two years after the man returned home from Vietnam.
“He was in his mid-20s,” Cottom said.
He knows of at least two veteran suicides during the past year in Mini-Cassia.
“It really strikes me how many there have been over the years,” Cottom said.
Driscoll said it is hard to know the exact number of suicides or suicide attempts.
“I hope this expo will provide valuable information to the public in general and veterans specifically to put vulnerable persons in touch with counseling services.”
