Crossroads Harbor fundraisers

Fundraisers for Crossroads Harbor, the renamed Mini-Cassia domestic violence shelter, will be held during the Minidoka County Fair Rodeo on Aug. 3 and the Cassia County Fair Rodeo, Aug. 16. A portion of the ticket sales from both events will be donated to the non-profit charity. Cash donations will also be accepted. Participants are encouraged to wear purple, the signature color for domestic violence.