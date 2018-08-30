BURLEY — Volunteers who want all children to sleep in a bed will gather in September to build 20 beds for Mini-Cassia youth.
Cassia Regional Hospital’s volunteers and employees will host Mini-Cassia's first Sleep in Heavenly Peace build day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the hospital’s front parking lot.
The beds will be given to Mini-Cassia children in need. The area has a waiting list of about 20 children.
The event needs community volunteers and donations, Scott Butler, Sleep in Heavenly Peace Twin Falls chapter president and Cassia Regional Hospital paramedic said.
“We’re really excited about this build because we want to raise awareness in this area and spark a fire in Burley to keep this going,” Butler said.
The Twin Falls-based nonprofit now has 100 chapters in 36 states.
“It’s been a pretty crazy year for us,” Butler said.
The charity grew rapidly across the country after it was featured on Facebook series “Returning the Favor” hosted by celebrity Mike Rowe earlier this year.
Butler said the organization periodically gets bed requests for children in Mini-Cassia but many people in the area are unaware of the charity and the need.
“I was suckered in on my first bed delivery,” Butler said, and now he and his wife, Jami Butler, volunteer a combined 40 hours per week for the charity.
Hayley Matthews of Burley has delivered nine beds in Mini-Cassia since the end of the year.
She works with Butler and got involved with the nonprofit charity after hearing him talk about it.
“I didn’t know there was a need to get kids off the floor in our area,” Matthews said.
Delivering the beds is a rewarding task, she said. “It’s pretty cool to see the kid’s face light up."
The volunteers are planning to build 20 beds during the event at a cost of $6,000. Donors have pledged $1,500 so far.
Each bed costs $300 to build with the non-profit’s discounts and include the wood, bedding and mattresses.
Volunteers do not need experience to help build the beds.
Donations will be accepted the day of the event.
The charity is able to continue the program through community involvement.
“A lot of people don’t think about the need that’s out there,” Butler said. “But once you know about it, it’s hard to turn your back on it.”
Donations can be made online at shpbeds.org. The donor can specify in the comment section to use the money for the Cassia Regional Hospital build.
The volunteers will provide T-shirts while supplies last during the event, along with lunch.
