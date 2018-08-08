Cassia County Fair and Rodeo schedule

Thursday, Aug. 9

7 – 8 a.m. Enter 4-H/FFA Horses, rodeo arena

8 a.m. 4-H horse show, rodeo arena

2 p.m. Working ranch horse show

Friday, Aug. 10

7– 8 a.m. Enter working ranch horses

2 – 8 p.m. Buildings open for booth decorating

6 p.m. Queen horsemanship, rodeo arena

Saturday, Aug. 11

8 to 11 a.m. Buildings open for booth decorating

8 a.m. Queen breakfast at Morey’s Steakhouse and Event Center

1 – 4 p.m. 4-H judging interviews

1 – 4 p.m. Enter 4-H/FFA projects

7:30 p.m. Concert, rodeo arena, tickets $22, Casey Donahew and Asleep At The Wheel

Sunday, Aug. 12

5 – 7 p.m. 4-H/FFA sugar beets, interviews

6 p.m. Monster Truck Insanity, tickets at livealittleproductions.com

7 p.m. Team ranch sorting registration closes

Monday, Aug. 13

7 – 9 a.m. Enter 4-H/FFA dairy, beef scale area

7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Enter 4-H perishable projects, including, 4-H open class building

9 a.m. Dairy fitting, showing and quality, livestock arena

Judge 4-H/FFA projects

11 a.m. – noon Enter 4-H/FFA turkeys, outdoor livestock arena

3 – 8 p.m. Enter all open class exhibits

5 p.m. Entries close for team ranch sorting

6 – 7:30 p.m. Enter 4-H/FFA goats, sale barn

Enter 4-H/FFA sheep and ultrasound, sale barn

7 – 9 p.m. 4-H auction baskets delivered to 4-H open class building

7 – 9 p.m. 4-H booth arranging, open class building

7:30 p.m. Motorcycle and ATV Rodeo, drivers meet at 7 p.m. Call Trever at 208-312-5802.

8 – 9:30 p.m. Swine brought into pens

Tuesday, Aug. 14

7 a.m. Enter 4-H/FFA swine and ultrasound, sale barn

8 a.m. Judge FFA farm mechanics

9 a.m. 4-H dog show, outdoor livestock arena

Judge all open class exhibits

1 p.m. 4-H/FFA sheep quality, outdoor livestock arena

1 – 7 p.m. Entertainment, free stage

2 - 10 p.m. Commercial building open

4 p.m. 4-H/FFA market, breeding, fitting goat show, outdoor livestock arena

Enter 4-H/FFA beef, scale area

6 p.m. 4-H/FFA turkey fitting, showing and quality show, outdoor livestock arena

6:30 p.m. 4-H basket fundraiser bidding, open class building

7:30 p.m. Motorcycle and ATV Rodeo, Call Trever for information at 208-312-5802

Wednesday, Aug. 15

7 – 10 a.m. 4-H/FFA Beef ultrasound, scale area

10:30 a.m. Parade, Grand Marshals Robert and Jaqueline Sagers.

1 – 10 p.m. 4-H basket fundraiser bidding

4-H open class, art/flower/photography and education buildings open

1 p.m. 4-H/FFA sheep fitting and showing, outdoor livestock arena

1 – 10 p.m. Commercial building open

1 – 7 p.m. Entertainment, free stage

4 p.m. Cassia County heifer futurity, race paddock

4:30 p.m. Enter 4-H/FFA rabbits, sale barn

5:30 – 11 p.m. Carnival open

5:30 p.m. 4-H/FFA rabbit fitting, showing and quality show, sale barn

7 p.m. Team ranch sorting, rodeo arena

Thursday, Aug. 16

7:30 a.m. 4-H/FFA swine market, quality and breeding, sale barn

8:30 a.m. 4-H/FFA beet market and quality, outdoor livestock arena, breeding show will start one hour after market and quality show

10 a.m. 10 p.m. 4-H basket fundraiser bidding, 4-H/open class building

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. 4-H open class, art/flower/photography and education buildings open

11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Commercial building open

1 p.m. 4-H bowl contest, 4-H building

1 – 11 p.m. Carnival open, Buddy Day

1 – 7 p.m. Entertainment, free stage

2 – 3:30 p.m. Cupcake Wars, 4-H building

3 p.m. Hypnotist, south lawn near Main Street

5 p.m. Hypnotist, south lawn near Main Street

6 – 8 p.m. 4-H/FFa premium pick up, open class building

7 p.m. Hypnotist, south lawn near Main Street

8 p.m. Rodeo and wild cow ride. Thursday is “Man up Crusade” night. Please wear the color purple to bring awareness to the issue of domestic violence. Bleacher cost is $11.50 adults, children ages 3-12, $7.50 and children age 2 and under, free.

Friday, Aug. 17

7:30 a.m. 4-H/FFA swine fitting and showing, sale barn

8:30 a.m. 4-H/FFA beef fitting and showing, outdoor livestock arena

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. 4-H basket fundraiser bidding, 4-H/open class building

4-H open class, art/flower/photography and education buildings open

11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Commercial building open

1 – 6 p.m. Entertainment, free stage

1 p.m. Pari-Mutuel Horse Racing, rodeo arena

2 p.m. 4-H/FFA round robin, outdoor livestock arena

3 p.m. Hypnotist, south lawn near Main Street

4 p.m. – 12 a.m. Carnival open

5 p.m. 4-H awards ceremony, outdoor livestock arena

Hypnotist, south lawn near Main Street

6 – 8 p.m. 4-H/FFA premium pick-up, 4-H/FFA open class building

7 p.m. Hypnotist, south lawn near Main Street

8 p.m. Rodeo and wild cow ride. Bleacher cost is $11.50 adults, children ages 3-12, $7.50 and children age 2 and under, free

Saturday, Aug. 18

7 a.m. 4-H buyer’s breakfast, outdoor livestock arena

8 a.m. 4-H/FFA market animal sale, sale barn

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. 4-H basket fundraiser bidding, 4-H/open class building

4-H open class, art/flower/photography and education buildings open

11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Commercial building open

Noon to midnight Carnival open

1 – 7 p.m. Entertainment, free stage

1 p.m. Pari-Mutuel Horse Racing, rodeo arena

2 – 5 p.m. Open class fair winner’s premium pick-up, 4-H/FFA open class building

3 p.m. Hypnotist, south lawn near Main Street

5 p.m. Hypnotist, south lawn near Main Street

7 p.m. Hypnotist, south lawn near Main Street

7:45 p.m. Presentation of open class home economics exhibitor awards, rodeo arena

8 p.m. Rodeo and wild cow ride. Bleacher cost is $11.50 adults, children ages 3-12, $7.50 and children age 2 and under, free