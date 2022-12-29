Mini-Cassia Veterans Service Office offers outreach

Mini-Cassia Veterans Service Office is planning two new outreach locations.

Starting Jan. 3, the office will conduct some business at two new locations at specific times and dates.

The office will be open at its permanent location, 625 Fremont Ave., Rupert, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Earlier and later appointments can be scheduled.

A Burley outreach will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on the first, third and fourth Fridays of each month at the Cassia County Courthouse commissioner meeting room, 1459 Overland Ave., Burley. Other appointment hours at this location can be scheduled.

An Oakley outreach will be held by appointment with the veterans service officer from 9 to 11 a.m. on the second Friday of each month at the Oakley Firehouse, 315 E. Main St.

To schedule an appointment, call 208-678-3599.