Mini-Cassia venues prepare for free Thanksgiving dinners

BURLEY — Mini-Cassia people looking for a little fellowship at their Thanksgiving table along with their meal will have a couple of options.

The Burley Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave., will hold a free-will offering Thanksgiving meal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday until the food runs out. All of the donations will go to the center’s Meals on Wheels program.

The Rupert Elks Lodge No. 2106, at 85 S. 200 W., will also hold a free-will donation community Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, with drive-through service.

Both venues will offer turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy along with cranberry sauce, veggie, roll and dessert.

“We are planning for about 1,000 meals,” Lodge Trustee Scott Torrix said.

The meal was started almost two decades ago by Ron and Deb Anderson, who owned Alaska’s Best and hosted the dinner at the restaurant, Torrix said.

“They outgrew the space and brought it to our lodge,” he said.

Ron Anderson died in 2018 and the Elks Lodge decided to continue the tradition.

The free-will donations that are collected are used to cover the cost of the meal and any money left over is donated to the Boys and Girls Club, senior center and women’s shelter.

“We put all of the money back into the community,” Torrix said. “This is something that we do for the community. And it’s always amazing how many people show up to help.”

Torrix said they will cook between 160 and 170 turkeys using the lodge’s giant rotisserie and a borrowed cooker. They will accept turkey donations up to Thursday.

Left over are donated to the Boys and Girls Club and senior center.

Burley Senior Center Volunteer Jack Zarybnisky, who has helped out and coordinated the Burley event that started 37 years ago at a Burley cafe, said it is truly a community event and most of the food is donated.

“I do it for what it does for me,” Zarybnisky said. “I grew up poor and living from one meal to the next. This community has been so good to my wife, Mary, and me.”

Senior center site manager Britt Bird said all of the free-will donations will go to the center’s Meals on Wheels program, which recently received a cut in funding.

“All new people signing up for the Meals on Wheels program are going on a waitlist right now,” Bird said.

Bird said the weekend meal service will also be cut.

The center is pulling from its own budget to extend weekend meals to the homebound seniors through December, she said.

The center also accepts food donations throughout the year and any leftovers from the Thanksgiving meal will be used at the center.

The center especially needs ground beef right now, she said.