top story

Mini-Cassia soil, water districts plan workshop

Soil workshop

Farmers attend a Mini-Cassia soil and water conservation district workshop in early 2022.

 COURTESY PHOTO

“Managing Water for Tomorrow’s Agriculture” will be the theme of a water and soil health workshop sponsored by Mini-Cassia soil and water conservation districts.

The free workshop, to be held Jan. 10 in Burley, is part of the educational goals of the direct seed and cover crop project that Minidoka, West Cassia, and East Cassia soil and water conservation districts have been implementing.

The workshop will include instruction provided by presenters on water and soil health topics, along with continental breakfast and lunch.

The keynote speaker will be Jim Gerrish, a grazing and livestock integration expert.

Magic Valley producers attend soil health day

The workshop is free of charge but those wanting to attend must RSVP as space is limited. Workshop details, including a list of speakers and topics to be covered, along with registration details, are available at www.minicassiaswcd.com.

Alternative ways to register are to send an email to ewcswcd@gmail.com or to call 208-572-3375.

