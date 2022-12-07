Mini-Cassia soil & water conservation districts set January workshop

BURLEY — The Mini-Cassia soil & water conservation districts has announced the theme of its eighth annual free soil and water workshop, "Managing Water for Tomorrow's Agriculture."

The workshop and luncheon will be Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 2500 Washington Ave., Burley. The keynote speaker will be Jim Gerrish, a grazing and livestock integration expert.

The workshop is part of the educational goals of the Direct Seed & Cover Crop Project implemented by the Minidoka, West Cassia and East Cassia Soil & Water conservation districts.

For a full list of speakers and topics, go online to www.minicassiawcd.com. RSVPs are encouraged; space is limited. Register online, send an email to ewcswcd@gmail.com or call 208-572-3375.