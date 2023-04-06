BURLEY — Officials from Mini-Cassia schools, elected officials and community leaders gathered Thursday to talk about homelessness.

Minidoka and Cassia counties' school districts worked to bring the group together to talk about the issue and brainstorm ideas to help the affected families.

“We want to bring light to the plight of the homeless and come together as school districts to share ideas,” said Kim Bedke, Cassia County School District's director of federal programs. “But it takes more than just the school districts. We also wanted to bring together all these like minds and think tanks to talk about the issues.”

This school year Cassia schools identified 103 homeless students and Minidoka schools 107.

“We want to shed light on homelessness in Mini-Cassia and elicit support to help identify these sometimes invisible people in our community,” said Michelle Widmier, Minidoka County School District's federal program director. “Homelessness here doesn’t look like it does in bigger cities.”

Idaho Department of Education coordinator Emily Sommer said the definition of homelessness can depend on who is asked the question.

A person is considered homeless if they have no shelter, are at imminent risk of losing their home, are living doubled up with other families, are living in hotels or motels, vehicles, camp trailers or at domestic violence and homeless shelters.

There are many causes of homelessness, which include lack of affordable housing or a livable wage, health problems and medical bills, natural or other disasters and abuse or neglect.

The school districts employ liaisons to identify students who may be encountering education barriers due to not having a stable place to live and enough food to eat, Sommer said.

The education barriers include lack of stability or frequent moving, not having needed enrollment documents, supplies or a place to study, transportation or not having help from a parent or guardian.

Nationally, one in 30 students ages 13 to 17 experience some form of homelessness, Sommer said.

“They are living among us whether you see them or not,” she said.

If the students are identified the school districts can offer the families resources such as free breakfasts and lunches, waiving document requirements, providing transportation for the student to their original school, food boxes and fee waivers for activities.

Out of the homeless students in the district this year, Cassia school district's liaison Melissa Farran said, 72% are living doubled up with another family and 8% are unsheltered, which includes living in camp trailers or inadequate houses without heat or water.

In Minidoka schools, 37% are living doubled up and 44% are unsheltered, Minidoka school district liaison Geraldine Vega said.

“We know we are missing some of the students in these numbers,” Widmier said, adding that the number of homeless students is probably double the estimated number, she said.

Burley City Councilman John Craner asked how the district identifies homeless students and how the families are approached.

“How do you step into that father’s pride or that mother’s despair," Craner said.

Farran told Craner they use surveys and other school staff members sometimes provide tips, and then the liaisons call the parents.

“We tell them all their answers are confidential and we tell them about the services we can offer,” she said.

Vega said most of her referrals come from school administrators.

Widmier said the issue required more time to delve into than the forum allowed and another meeting would be held in the future to gather more community input.