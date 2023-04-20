BURLEY — Mini-Cassia officials proposed a plan for an animal control shelter shared by both counties to the Burley City Council.

Burley Building Inspector Gary Pawson and Architect Kevin Meier introduced the project to the council during Tuesday’s business meeting.

The idea of forming a joint powers agreement for a shelter between the Mini-Cassia cities and counties has been discussed for years.

Minidoka County and its cities already have a joint powers animal control agreement.

Burley Animal Control Facilities Manager Melissa Lee said Wednesday the estimated cost for the building is $1 million without kennels.

Many factors will influence final costs, she said.

Pawson said during the meeting that Rupert, Heyburn and Paul have all expressed interest in the project and the group will soon talk with commissioners in both counties.

There is space for a new building at the old Simplot potato processing site in Heyburn, Pawson said.

Meier said after reviewing the numbers of animals both the Minidoka and Burley animal control facilities handle annually, they are proposing a 6,834-square-foot building.

The blueprints show separate entrances for dogs that are brought to the shelter and for adoption to help isolate ill animals that might infect others, a fenced dog play area, kennels along with numerous other rooms needed for the operations.

Burley Councilman John Craner said the council would give the project a green light to move forward with the caveat that undetermined details would need to be approved later.

Pawson said after discussions are held with commissioners they would work to set up a joint powers board with members representing each area and then move on to fundraising for the project.

Lee said the city would keep its animal control office in Burley but it would no longer use the impound area.

“Our animal control officer would pick up animals and take them directly over to the new building,” Lee said.