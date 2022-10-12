Mini-Cassia Halloween decorations

BURLEY — Scary clowns and skeletons engaged in mayhem and an abundance of ghoulish figures are on display across Mini-Cassia.

Ron and Tonya Poole, 1618 A St., in Rupert, have transformed their entire front yard into a Halloween wonderland with a giant glowing spider, old-time hearse and various characters to complete the scene.

“We aren’t done yet,” Ron Poole said.

Residents on Deon Street in Burley have a collection of skeletons — one recklessly riding a lawn mower — and in the 1600 block of Miller Avenue, a whole tent protects the horror scenes set up underneath.