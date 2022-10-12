 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

Mini-Cassia Halloween decorations

  • 0

BURLEY — Scary clowns and skeletons engaged in mayhem and an abundance of ghoulish figures are on display across Mini-Cassia.

Mini-Cassia residents prepare for Halloween by decorating their yards.

Ron and Tonya Poole, 1618 A St., in Rupert, have transformed their entire front yard into a Halloween wonderland with a giant glowing spider, old-time hearse and various characters to complete the scene.

“We aren’t done yet,” Ron Poole said.

Residents on Deon Street in Burley have a collection of skeletons — one recklessly riding a lawn mower — and in the 1600 block of Miller Avenue, a whole tent protects the horror scenes set up underneath.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

James Kenneth Baldwin, 72, of Twin Falls died Oct. 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida insurance crisis worsens after Hurricane Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News