BURLEY — Nearly 40 years ago one Mini-Cassia woman took on a challenge to help a hand full of needy families at Christmas.
HazelDean Hunter, who died in 2003 at age 85, spearheaded the non-profit Mini-Cassia Christmas Council that would continue to grow and flourish for decades.
Hunter was raised with a strong concern for people who were less fortunate, and once as a child, she gave a man who had no coat her father’s best one.
Over the years, other volunteers joined in her spirit of giving and the charity continued to evolve, spreading sparks of joy to thousands of families and lighting up the eyes of countless children on Christmas mornings
Current President Linda Short started volunteering for charity about 30 years ago.
“I was seeing these gals going around to yard sales and cleaning up toys they found to help make Christmas for people,” Short said.
Today, about 20 unpaid volunteers work year-round to purchase and sort toys into age groups, collect food and choose gifts for each family member on the hundreds of applications that flood in each year.
This year the Council will help 450 families, which is about the same as last year, Short said.
As Christmas nears, other groups, like the local chapter of Brother Speed Motorcycle Club, churches, scouts and individuals step in to help provide the toys and other items that are given out to the families.
“I can always count on them and I don’t get nervous anymore,” Short said.
Dolly Freiburger, has also been a volunteer for more than 30 years and has served as the organization’s president.
“We have so much more community support than we had years ago,” Freiburger said about how the organization has changed. “Now all the toys are new. We are able to give better gifts now because of all that support. And the amount of food that is donated is amazing to me.”
The Council puts together food boxes for each family with non-perishable items. Some years it is able to provide meat certificates for a holiday dinner, but the certificates will not be available this year.
In 2006 the Christmas Council found a permanent home when the Herman King family donated a building at 1256 Overland Ave. to the organization.
“Prior to getting the building each year we had to hunt for a building to use and afterwards pack up everything and store it somewhere until the next fall,” Freiburger said.
The work for the volunteers starts right after Christmas when they scour post-holiday sales and begin sorting the mounds of toys donated by the motorcycle club for next year’s packages.
It takes about six weeks to sort the toys into gender and age groups, Short said.
“We have really streamlined the whole process,” Short said. “Over the years it has really smoothed out.”
On delivery day, Dec. 8, all of the packages will have a number that coincides with the application number, and the delivery will be complete in about three hours, Short said.
This year the council experienced an extra challenge when the building was broken into and about $15,000 worth of preteen and teenage boys’ toys were stolen.
“Although we have rebounded from it a lot of the toys are not as nice as the ones that were stolen,” volunteer Carla Blincoe said.
Overall, Short said, it will be a good year.
“People come up and hug you with tears in their eyes because they are so grateful,” Blincoe said. “And that is the reason why we do this.”
