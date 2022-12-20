Mini-Cassia animal shelters end difficult year, many animals waiting for adoption

RUPERT — By 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, Minidoka Animal Control Officer Michael Timmons has most of the cages cleaned, and the dogs, which include a variety of adults and pups, are being fed.

“Today’s Monday and it’s crazy,” Minidoka County animal shelter assistant Lisa Church said.

The animal shelters in both Burley and Rupert are full to the brim and staff are finding it more difficult to transport animals to other rescues due to overfull rescues and the icy roads. Local adoptions at both shelters are sparse.

Burley's animal shelter, which receives animals from throughout Cassia County, had taken in 384 dogs and 249 cats from the beginning of the year through the end of November.

The shelter only has six dog kennels, which means staff has to move the animals out as quickly as possible, Burley animal facility manager Melissa Lee said.

Most of the animals go to rescue organizations outside the area.

“We don’t see many local adoptions and, if they are adopted locally, we like to see them spayed or neutered first,” Lee said.

But, she said, finding the space at the overloaded rescues has been more difficult this year, too.

Shelters are receiving many pets that people got during the COVID-19 lockdown, Lee said, and the economy is also playing a part in owner surrender along with landlords cracking down on pet-friendly housing options.

“And many of the strays that come in are never picked up by their owners,” she said.

“It’s getting harder to get them adopted,” Church said. “My rescues are above full.”

The Minidoka County Joint Powers Animal Control Shelter, which serves the cities of Rupert, Heyburn, Paul, Minidoka and Acequia, can house about 20 dogs and there are often up to 25 dogs — with some doubled up — in the kennels.

On Monday there were 12 large dogs and 4 puppies.

Generally, the shelter takes in 35 to 40 dogs per month. In November, 55 dogs were brought to the shelter. The shelter does not take cats.

The Minidoka shelter is overseen by a board with bylaws.

“If a dog is brought in as a stray we have five days to find its owner and if no one picks it up we have 21 days to find a new owner before it is euthanized,” Church said.

The shelter had to euthanize three dogs this year due to those long-held regulations.

“The last thing any of us want to do is euthanize," she said. "The thought of it makes us sick.”

The Burley shelter has not had to euthanize any healthy pets this year but came close to euthanizing six dogs in November when rescues were too full to take them.

“At the last hour, Paws Rescue found space for them,” Lee said.

Staff at both shelters work nonstop contacting rescues and arranging transport.

Church often continues to take calls and helps with transportation on the weekends.

“I’m never done,” she said. “I do it to be the voice for these dogs.”

Dona Maas of Rupert, who volunteers at the Minidoka shelter, said in 30 years she’s adopted between eight and 10 dogs.

All of them became great pets, she said.

“They’ve always liked my little kids and shelter dogs seem to love you more because you rescued them,” Maas said.

At the Burley shelter, the dog adoption fee is $55 and there is no fee to adopt a cat.

The adoption cost at the Minidoka shelter is $70 and includes first shots.

People who can’t take in a pet can sponsor an adoption at the Minidoka shelter and pay the adoption and spay or neuter fees.

The Minidoka and Burley shelters were recently both first-time recipients of $4,000 grants funded through Idaho Pet Friendly license plate sales. The pet spay or neuter funds will be available to residents who meet the income guidelines established by each facility.

Staff at both facilities say the dire situation will not get better until people take more responsibility for their pets; and if someone is struggling to keep a pet, they should reach out for help before abandoning it.

“There are days that are frustrating,” Church said, like a recent one where eight small puppies were abandoned in a box.

Lee tells a similar story where sick puppies were brought to the Burley shelter and although a rescue paid for medical care, all but one died.

Staff at both shelters say the emotional toll at times is immense.

“I just keep going and at the end of the day I know I’ve done all that I can do to make the situation better,” Church said.