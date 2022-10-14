Milner's rec area gets a clean-up courtesy of an off-road group

Members of the Idaho Overland Association volunteered several hours, and with the help of equipment, were able to fill several dumpsters with litter cleaned up at Milner's Historic Recreation Area on Oct 8.
COURTESY OF KALE SATTERWHITE
About 16 members of the Idaho Overland Association met up on Oct. 8 at the area 9 miles west of Burley. With the help of a skid steer and trailers, they filled dumpsters with garbage that had been littered at the site.
Kale Satterwhite, a member of the group, said the dispersed areas had accumulated a lot of litter — including large items like couches and refrigerators — over the last few years.
"I've heard from local community members that it had been over five years since anyone's touched out there," Satterwhite said.
Concerns about other recreation areas in Idaho that had been closed to the public due to an abundance of trash and misuse got Satterwhite and other members of the Overland association interested in helping keep the area open for users.
