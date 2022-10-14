Milner's rec area gets a clean-up courtesy of an off-road group

BURLEY — A recreational user's group put in several hours and the manpower to clean up the Milner's Historic Recreation Area last weekend.

About 16 members of the Idaho Overland Association met up on Oct. 8 at the area 9 miles west of Burley. With the help of a skid steer and trailers, they filled dumpsters with garbage that had been littered at the site.

Kale Satterwhite, a member of the group, said the dispersed areas had accumulated a lot of litter — including large items like couches and refrigerators — over the last few years.

"I've heard from local community members that it had been over five years since anyone's touched out there," Satterwhite said.

Concerns about other recreation areas in Idaho that had been closed to the public due to an abundance of trash and misuse got Satterwhite and other members of the Overland association interested in helping keep the area open for users.

"We took it up amongst ourselves to do some community service and clean some of that crap up," Satterwhite said.

Local companies assisted with garbage bins and tractors to haul the larger debris away.

Idaho Overland Association does a cleanup every quarter in a different region, and this quarter the cleanup effort was in the south central region.