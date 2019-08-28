BOISE — More than $22.3 million is available for Idaho’s rural transit service providers through Nov. 12 from the Idaho Transportation Department Public Transportation Office. There are public transportation services in 43 of the 44 Idaho counties.
Local government authorities, public agencies or private nonprofit organizations and operators of public transportation that receive funding indirectly through an eligible recipient are able to apply.
Funds are made available through the Vehicle Investment Program and three Federal Transit Administration funding services: 5310 Rural Enhanced Mobility for Elderly and Disabled Grant Program, 5311 Rural Formula Grant Program and 5339 Bus and Bus Facilities Grant Program. Each grant program has its own set of requirements. Details can be located within each individual application.
To get an application, go to itd.idaho.gov/pt, click the “Applications” tab and then the “Congressional Appropriation Applications” link.
For more information, call Rachel Pallister at 208-334-8822 or email Rachel.Pallister@itd.idaho.gov.
