TWIN FALLS — South Twin Falls could be poised to welcome a new milk processing plant, Gem State Dairy Products.
The company has filed an application requesting a zoning change on Washington Street South near Glanbia and Arnold Machinery Co. As proposed, Gem State Dairy Products LLC would then be able to operate a milk processing plant using about 40 acres of the 76-acre property. The property is currently being used as residential and agricultural land.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the request to rezone the property from light manufacturing to heavy manufacturing during a public hearing Jan. 8.
“The proposed zoning change is in compliance with the Twin Falls City Comprehensive Plan,” the company said in its application. “The property is listed in the Future Land Use map as Industrial/Employment/Flex. Gem State Dairy Products, LLC will be an industrial site.”
Due to the surround commercial businesses, the company also argues there will be little impact to those areas. However, there are some residential homes nearby, south of Clifton Avenue.
The acreage not being used for the plant is planned to be used for storm water retention and green space for employees’ benefit, the application said.
According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s website, Gem State Dairy Products is an LLC formed in September 2018. A representative from the company declined to comment at this time.
