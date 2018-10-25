TWIN FALLS — Active-duty military, active guard or reserve, post-9/11 wounded, ill or injured of all ranks and their families may register to receive a free holiday meal from Operation Homefront which will distribute 30 holiday meals to military families through its annual Holiday Meals for Military Program.
The distribution event will take place on Nov. 6 at the National Guard Armory, 1069 Frontier Road, Twin Falls. Only those who register online by Nov. 4, will be able to pick up a bag of non-perishable groceries and a gift card redeemable for the rest of the food necessary for a full holiday meal.
To register and reserve a meal, go to operationhomefront.org and click on the event, listed at the bottom of the webpage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.