Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Active-duty military, active guard or reserve, post-9/11 wounded, ill or injured of all ranks and their families may register to receive a free holiday meal from Operation Homefront which will distribute 30 holiday meals to military families through its annual Holiday Meals for Military Program.

The distribution event will take place on Nov. 6 at the National Guard Armory, 1069 Frontier Road, Twin Falls. Only those who register online by Nov. 4, will be able to pick up a bag of non-perishable groceries and a gift card redeemable for the rest of the food necessary for a full holiday meal.

To register and reserve a meal, go to operationhomefront.org and click on the event, listed at the bottom of the webpage.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments