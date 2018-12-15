TWIN FALLS — Growing an appreciation for the arts at a young age encourages support of theater, visual and performance art for life — but access isn’t always available to younger theater-goers.
Robert Stuart Middle School took more than 150 students, nine English classes worth, to the Orpheum Theatre Friday for a free showing of “A Christmas Carol.” For many students, it was their first experience with live-theater — and it served as a lesson in theater etiquette.
“One thing I think kids don’t have access to is the arts,” said Daniel Gardner, an English teacher at Robert Stuart Middle School.
Gardner’s English class read “A Christmas Carol” in their class. Each student had the opportunity to read for a different role and Gardner encouraged every character to have a distinct voice, said Cameron Corujo, a seventh grader.
“I think it’s more exciting when we read the story out loud,” she said. “You get more interaction from doing the voices.”
This is 7th grader Emma Gerst’s first time watching a live performance. She said that it’s exciting to see the characters they read about come to life.
“I think giving kids exposure to the arts is important,” Gardner said. “It’s about more than not slapping another kid in the head. It’s also about taking in the performance and engaging with the story.”
It was just short of chaos trying to bring the five buses worth of middle-schoolers into the theater. Moments before the show, the students were talking to each other and horsing around, as most middle-schoolers are inclined to do. The lights dim, it suddenly became a contest to see who could “shush” the loudest. As soon as the actors walked on stage, a sweet silence finally fell over the crowd.
This is the first live theater show that the Orpheum has put on for students, said Emily Johnson with the Orpheum Theatre. She said that it is essential to expose young people to live theater.
“Live theater is an experience that many kids won’t get,” Johnson said.
