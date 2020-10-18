Michelle Stennett, Candidate for State Senate, District 26

Bio

Position running for: Idaho Senate-District 26

Age: 59

Where you live now: Ketchum

Hometown: Ketchum

How long have you lived in Idaho? 34 years

Occupation: Self-employed

Previous government experience (or other civic/volunteer experience):

State delegate to the Council of State Governments-West, Co-Chair of CSG-West Canada Relations Committee, state delegate to the Pacific Northwest Economic Region, Co-Chair of PNWER Tourism committee, member of PNWER Energy & Environment Working Group, member and Chair of Legislative Council on River Governance and Chair of the Pacific Fisheries Legislative Task Force.

Serve on the Senate State Affairs and Senate Resources & Environment committees. Appointed to several interim committees, chairing some, focusing on natural resources, fisheries, water issues, resource industries, wildlife management, invasive species, energy, workforce development, broadband, voter laws, campaign finance reform and ethics in politics.

Sawtooth Botanical Garden Advisory (Ambassador) Board Member, Fund for Idaho Grants Board; Member, International Women’s Forum Board Member.